Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi on December 20 was suspended for the duration of the Question Hour by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary for "disrupting proceedings"

The Sivasagar legislator had wanted to ask a supplementary question pertaining to violence against women to which the Speaker disallowed.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary told Gogoi to ask question rather than giving lecture and suspended him from the Assembly.

Earlier on September, the Sivasagar MLA was suspended from the Assembly during question hour.

Gogoi was taken out of the House by two marshals.

When Gogoi asked question relating to Education Department, the Speaker disallowed his question and and ordered his suspension for the rest of the Question Hour.