Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi's mother Priyada Gogoi passes away at 96

Priyada Gogoi, the mother of Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, passed away in Guwahati on Wednesday morning, June 3, following a prolonged illness. She was 96.

According to family sources, Priyada Gogoi had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for an extended period and breathed her last at around 6:20 am. Her demise has prompted an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, supporters and well-wishers across Assam.

A visibly emotional Akhil Gogoi was by his mother's side during her final moments. The veteran legislator, known for his vocal opposition to the state government and his activism on public issues, described the loss as a deeply personal tragedy.

Her mortal remains are being taken to Selenghat near Mariani in Jorhat district, where her last rites will be performed in the presence of family members, relatives and supporters.

Priyada Gogoi played a significant role in her son's political journey, particularly during the 2021 Assam Assembly elections. At a time when Akhil Gogoi was lodged in jail in connection with anti-CAA protests and contested the Sivasagar constituency as an Independent candidate, she emerged as one of his most determined campaigners.

Despite her advanced age, Priyada Gogoi reportedly travelled from door to door seeking support for her son and appealed to voters to back his candidature. She also publicly demanded his release from prison.

Her efforts were widely credited with helping galvanise support for Akhil Gogoi, who went on to secure a landmark victory from Sivasagar and subsequently emerged as a prominent opposition voice in the Assam Assembly.

Political leaders from across party lines have expressed grief over her passing and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.