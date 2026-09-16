Sivasagar police seize 79.04 grams of drugs, arrest two suspected suppliers

Police in Assam’s Sivasagar district have arrested two suspected drug suppliers and seized 79.04 grams of drugs during an operation on National Highway 37 at Kankan Nagar.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abu Hanif and Shariful Islam. According to police sources, the duo had allegedly travelled from Nagaon and were staying in a rented accommodation near Bir Lachit Borphukan College in Sivasagar.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Debasish Sarma of Sivasagar Town Police Station. Police seized the suspected contraband during the operation and detained the two individuals.

OC Babul Kumar Medhi was also involved in the police action, with the investigation now underway to ascertain the source of the seized drugs and identify others who may be connected to the alleged supply network.

According to police sources, the two suspects were allegedly involved in supplying drugs in Sivasagar while staying at the rented premises.

Police are continuing their investigation and questioning the arrested individuals to gather further information about the suspected drug trafficking network.