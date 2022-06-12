A total of 53 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were seized at Rajabari, Demow based on secret information on Saturday night. A team of Sivasagar police led by IC Nitaipukhuri and staff.

Taking to Twitter, Sivasagar police wrote, “Based on secret information a raid has been conducted by a team of Sivasagar Police led by IC Nitaipukhuri and staff at Rajabari, Demow and able to seize 53 bottles of IMFL. Further legal process continues”.

Earlier, under the supervision of Prasanta Dutta, Deputy Superintendent of Excise, the Margherita and Digboi Excise Circles conducted a joint extensive search, patrolling, and raid in areas such as Lakla (Jagun), 6th Mile under the Lekhapani Police Station, and Margherita Bazaar under the Margherita Police Station of Tinsukia district.

During the raid, three cases were detected. A total of 51.84 litres of IMFL, 62.4 litres of beer (for sale in Arunachal Pradesh), 7.8 litres of beer (for sale in Assam), and 10 litres of illegally distilled liquor were seized and destroyed.