In a move to uphold discipline and maintain an undisturbed learning environment, the Inspector of Schools in Assam’s Sivasagar district has issued a directive restricting the use of mobile phones by teachers during class hours.



The order, aimed at curbing the personal use of mobile phones by educators during classroom sessions, mandates strict compliance with newly introduced guidelines. As per the directive, teachers are strictly prohibited from carrying mobile phones into classrooms unless required for essential academic purposes such as recording attendance. However, any academic use of mobile devices during lessons will require prior approval from the respective Head of Institution.



Emphasizing the importance of adherence, the Inspector of Schools has warned that any violation of these instructions may invite disciplinary action. This initiative forms part of broader efforts to ensure students benefit from a focused and structured educational atmosphere.



School heads across Sivasagar district have been directed to enforce these regulations immediately, with strict action likely in cases of non-compliance.