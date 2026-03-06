Sivasagar seat undecided as BJP, AGP seek ticket; Don’t trust Akhil Gogoi on alliance: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, on March 6 said that the ruling alliance has not yet taken a final decision on who will contest the Sivasagar Assembly constituency, while also launching a sharp attack on Akhil Gogoi over alliance politics.

Addressing reporters, Sarma said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance was still deliberating on the candidate for Sivasagar as both the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad, have aspirants seeking the nomination.

“For the Sivasagar seat we have not decided yet as our ally AGP as well as BJP candidates are seeking the candidature and hence we are still discussing the matter,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also took a swipe at Gogoi, alleging that the Raijor Dal leader was staging a “drama of alliance-building” ahead of the elections. He claimed that such political manoeuvring would continue until the final day for withdrawal of nomination papers.

“Do not trust Akhil Gogoi when it comes to alliances. The drama will continue till the last day of nomination withdrawal,” Sarma remarked.

The Chief Minister’s comments come amid ongoing political developments and negotiations within the ruling alliance regarding seat-sharing and candidate selection for key constituencies in Assam.