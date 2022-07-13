Abhijit Dowarah, a 33-year-old innovator-cum-inventor from Assam’s Sivasagar district, has once again wowed people with his latest innovation – THIRD EYE, a watch for the blind people.

This special watch which the young innovator calls the Blind man’s Third eye, can detect time, configure the presence of an obstacle by buzzing off automatically, while remaining connected with your loved ones with a special sensor installed in it.

There are instances where people with visual impairment usually find it troublesome to detect time or the presence of a person nearby. With THIRD EYE, it will be convenient for the blind people to detect any obstacle within 1 feet to 3 feet distance, when the sensor installed in the watch will respond by buzzing off automatically.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE Abhijit Dowarah said, ‘’I have been working on this watch for the last one-and-a-half months. Generally humans have two eyes but with my THIRD EYE watch I want the blind people to benefit through this considering it their extra eye and a friend during troubled times.’’

The watch has an LED light fitted which will blink anytime so that people from a distance can idetify the user, thus clearing the path for the blind people.

Moreover, the watch is equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection through which the user will be able to stay connected with his/her family and vice versa, so as to prevent the person from being lost if in a crowded place.

Additionally, the user if in trouble, will be able to alert people nearby through a horn installed inside the watch, that will buzz off once the user touches the watch.

Time and again Abhijt Dowarah has been working for the interest and welfare of the people. By innovating more than 50 items, the young man has benefected the society with his numerous inventions.

Coming from a very humble background, Abhijit had a curious mind since a young age and was always found breaking, connecting, using discarded items to create new products and selling them off to the people. His generosity and the passion to work for the society has earned him the acronym, ‘Innovator with a difference’.

‘’I have created many items like you all have seen earlier. I want to continue to work for the society and will be releasing yet another inventory in the next few days. Just need the blessings of the people so that I am able to continue to serve the community at my optimum level,’’ added Abhijit Dowarah