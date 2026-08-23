Six alleged infiltrators prevented from entering India through Assam: Himanta

Six people described as “illegal infiltrators” were prevented from entering India through Assam’s South Salmara district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

According to Sarma, the six individuals were detected on Friday night while allegedly attempting to enter India.

“Six illegal infiltrators were detected and prevented from entering India. Assam is alert. Illegal entry will be detected and stopped,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X on Saturday night, August 22.

Sarma also shared photographs of the alleged infiltrators on social media, with their faces covered.

Further details about their identities and the circumstances under which they were detected were not immediately available.