Six arrested in Assam for promoting pro-Pakistan sentiments
Assam Police has arrested six individuals from different districts for allegedly promoting or defending Pakistan’s stance online.
In a stern response to pro-Pakistan social media activity following the Pahalgam terror attack, Assam Police has arrested six individuals from different districts for allegedly promoting or defending Pakistan’s stance online.
The arrests were made as part of an ongoing crackdown against any individual showing sympathy or support towards Pakistan in connection to the attack. The arrested individuals are:
Md. Jabir Hussain – Hailakandi
Md. A.K. Bahauddin and Md. Javed Mazumder – Silchar
Md. Mahahar Mia @ Md. Mujihirul Islam – Morigaon
Md. Aminul Islam – Nagaon
Md. Sahil Ali – Sivasagar
Assam's Chief Minister stated that "Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan" in such matters. Authorities confirmed that more arrests are likely as investigations continue.
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