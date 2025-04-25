In a stern response to pro-Pakistan social media activity following the Pahalgam terror attack, Assam Police has arrested six individuals from different districts for allegedly promoting or defending Pakistan’s stance online.

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing crackdown against any individual showing sympathy or support towards Pakistan in connection to the attack. The arrested individuals are:

Md. Jabir Hussain – Hailakandi

Md. A.K. Bahauddin and Md. Javed Mazumder – Silchar

Md. Mahahar Mia @ Md. Mujihirul Islam – Morigaon

Md. Aminul Islam – Nagaon

Md. Sahil Ali – Sivasagar

Assam's Chief Minister stated that "Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan" in such matters. Authorities confirmed that more arrests are likely as investigations continue.



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