Six Assam men arrested for beating colleague to death in Kerala over suspected phone theft

Six men from Assam have been arrested for allegedly beating their co-worker to death in Kerala’s Perumbavoor, after suspecting him of attempting to steal a mobile phone, police said on Wednesday, April 1.

The accused — Alauddin (32), Zakir Hussain (42), Habibuddin (32), Muzammil Haq (27), Hachen Ali (37) and Minarul (32) — were taken into custody following questioning by officers at Perumbavoor police station.

The victim, 25-year-old Nur Hussain, was employed at the same plywood company as the accused. All of them were migrant workers from Assam and shared accommodation near their workplace.

According to police, the incident took place in the morning at their common residence. Investigators said the group allegedly assaulted Nur Hussain after suspecting him of trying to steal one of their phones.

“After beating up the victim, the accused took him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The hospital informed us,” an officer said.

Police said a case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the extent of involvement of each accused.