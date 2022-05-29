GUWAHATI: In a latest development Assam cabinet on Sunday has decided that Six religiously distinct communities in Assam will be granted minority status. The cabinet has also sealed the decision, according to state health Minister Keshab Mahanta. Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis are among the six religious minority communities. The minister stated that it would be announced soon. Preparations for the certificate will also be made.

"The Assam cabinet has decided to grant minority certificates to people from six religious minority communities - Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis," said mahant. The decision was made during a state cabinet meeting in Guwahati presided over by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It may be mentioned that the decision was made in response to a proposal submitted by the Assam Minorities Development Board to the state government during a state cabinet meeting in Guwahati headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.