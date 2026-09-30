Six from Manipur arrested with 506 grams heroin in Guwahati homestay raid

An enforcement team from Dispur Police Station, acting on intelligence inputs, raided the Laizon SOM-INN Homestay in Chandan Nagar, Chachal, and arrested six persons while allegedly recovering 506 grams of heroin, police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Lunkhohao Hoakip (35), Lhunkhohao Hoakip (37), Henlallum Vaiphei (30), Nengboi Haokip (45), Lalam Vaiphei (42) and Lhing Haokip (32). All six are residents of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

The raid was conducted by an EGPD team from Dispur Police Station based on intelligence inputs, following which the suspected contraband was recovered from the premises.

Police have initiated legal proceedings in connection with the seizure and arrests. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the heroin and other details of the case.