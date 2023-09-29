In a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 29, President Droupadi Murmu, presented the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for the year 2021-2022. This recognition, instituted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, applauds individuals and institutions for their exceptional voluntary service in the NSS program.

The awards ceremony saw six dedicated individuals hailing from the northeastern region being honored for their outstanding contributions. The recipients include three from Assam, one from Mizoram, and two from Tripura.

Dr. Mitali Kathkatia, from Dakshin Kamrup Girl's College in Mirza, Assam, received an NSS Award in the "Programme Officer" category.

Two volunteers from Assam Sajish Ali and Banashri Kakati were recognized for their remarkable contributions as NSS volunteers.

Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sailo, a shining NSS volunteer from Synod Higher Secondary School in Aizawl, Mizoram, received accolades for his dedication to community welfare.

Ali Debnath, affiliated with The ICFAI University, Tripura, and Subrata Saha, representing Ramthakur College, Agartala, West Tripura, were honored as NSS volunteers.