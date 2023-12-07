The Assam State Home Department has recently announced the promotion of six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, reflecting a commitment to recognizing and advancing the careers of law enforcement personnel within the state.

As per the notification from the Home Department, Anti-Corruption SP Barun Purkayastha of Guwahati Shrimantapur, SP Mayang Kumar of Dima Hasao, Sumit Sharma on deputation and SP Swetang Mishra from Dibrugarh have been promoted.

In an order, the home (P) department of the state government has promoted these officers.

IPS Barun Purkayastha has been promoted to Junior Administrative Grade of IPS at 12 level in Pay Matrix. IPS Mayang Kumar was promoted to Level 12 in Pay Matrix to Junior Administrative Grade of IPS.



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IPS Sumit Sharma has also been promoted proforma to junior administrative grade of IPS at 12 level in pay matrix.

On the other hand, IPS Swetang Mishra was promoted to 12 levels to junior administrative grade of IPS in pay matrix. The promotion will come into effect from January 1, 2024. It is learnt that they will continue to hold the current post until further orders.

Apart from this, SDPO Srijal Agarwala of Rangia and SDPO RS Kumar of Bokakhat have also been promoted.

Sijal Agarwal and Renukuntiya Sheetal Kumar have been upgraded to 11 levels to the senior time scale post of IPS in pay matrix.

They will continue to hold the present post until further orders. The promotion of these police officers will be applicable to their 'Grade Pay'.

