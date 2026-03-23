Six killed, two critically injured in ambulance-truck collision in Assam's Sonitpur

Six people lost their lives, and two others sustained critical injuries after an ambulance collided with a truck in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday night, March 22, police confirmed.

The ambulance, carrying a patient along with family members, was travelling towards Tezpur Medical College and Hospital when the crash occurred on National Highway 15 within the Dhekiajuli police station area.

Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayasta said, “Six people died on the spot, and the two critically injured have been shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.”

According to officials, the impact of the collision was severe, leaving the ambulance badly damaged and causing fatalities at the scene. Emergency response teams, along with local police, reached the site shortly after the incident and launched a rescue operation.

Authorities cleared the highway to restore traffic movement while initiating further investigation into the cause of the accident.