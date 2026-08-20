Six Meghalaya men allegedly attacked, robbed during vehicle deal in Assam's Jogighopa

Six men from Nongstoin in Meghalaya were allegedly assaulted and robbed of Rs 5 lakh in Assam’s Bongaigaon district after being lured to an isolated location on the pretext of purchasing a second-hand vehicle, police said.

The incident reportedly took place near Kherpuji Bhairav Chura Hill in Jogighopa. The victims had travelled from Meghalaya with the help of a broker to purchase a used vehicle.

According to the preliminary account, the group initially met the alleged broker and his associates at Paikan in Goalpara district. The men were subsequently taken to Jogighopa on the pretext of being shown the vehicle.

The group was allegedly taken to an isolated location in Kherpuji, where they had a meal together. The alleged brokers later demanded an advance payment from the six men for the vehicle.

When the men refused to make the payment, the accused allegedly assaulted them with sticks, threatened them with weapons and forcibly took Rs 5 lakh from them.

The alleged robbers then fled the area at high speed in another vehicle, according to the victims’ account.

After receiving information about the incident, Jogighopa police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Further details, including the identities of those allegedly involved and the circumstances surrounding the robbery, are awaited.