Six-member interstate dacoit gang targeting train passengers arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati Police have busted an alleged interstate dacoit gang involved in targeting and robbing train passengers, arresting six accused during a raid at a hotel in the Adabari area.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Jalukbari Police Station conducted an operation at Hotel Avisarika and apprehended the six suspects.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sonu (Rohtak), Krishna Rana (Bhiwani), Kuldeep (Rohtak), Praveen Kumar (Bhiwani), Satyawan (Bhiwani), and Sanjay Kumar (Hisar), all residents of Haryana.

According to Guwahati Police, the gang allegedly targeted passengers travelling on trains and carried out robberies across different locations.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the gang's involvement in other cases and identify possible accomplices.