Six new Gati Shakti cargo terminals in Assam near completion; Baihata facility to be operational soon

The construction of six new Gati Shakti cargo terminals under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is progressing at a swift pace, with the first facility at Baihata in Assam’s Kamrup district expected to become operational soon.

Officials on Thursday said the Baihata terminal, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 245 crore, is in its final stages, and necessary safety clearances are currently underway. Once commissioned, the terminal is expected to significantly boost the freight logistics ecosystem and support industries across the Northeast.

Introduced in 2022, the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal policy aims to develop modern logistics infrastructure in partnership with major industry stakeholders. Until recently, the region had only two such terminals—at Moinarband near Silchar and Cinnamara near Jorhat. However, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a visit in February, announced the construction of six additional terminals in Assam to expand the state’s logistics capacity.

The new terminals are coming up at Habaipur in Lanka under Lumding Division, Jogighopa, Baihata, the Multi-Modal Logistics Terminal at Kendukona, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) terminal at Basugaon, and the Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal at Chaygaon under Rangiya Division.

According to NFR, these facilities are part of the government’s broader push to strengthen multimodal connectivity, improve freight efficiency and address the rising logistics demands of the Northeast under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.