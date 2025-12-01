Six new MCLAs join BTC government, enhancing community representation

Six newly nominated MCLAs have joined the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government, under the leadership of Hagráma Mohilary. The Governor has given approval for the induction of these members, each representing a different community within the region. The move is seen as an administrative step to ensure that various communities have a voice within the council.

The six nominated members include Karmeswar Roy for the Rajbongshi community, Ratan Chandra Rava for the Rava community, Nandalal Magar for the Gorkha community, Smt. Hem Prabha Devi for the Koch community, Ajay Kumar Hazarika for the Kalita community, and Ridip Kumar Deka representing the Sarania–Kachari community. This induction aims to reflect the diverse social fabric of the BTC area in the council's composition.

"Six newly nominated Member of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs) have been inducted into the BTC council government led by Hagráma Mohilary. The Governor has approved the nomination of these six members. They include—Karmeswar Roy representing the Rajbongshi community, Ratan Chandra Rava representing the Rava community, Nandalal Magar from the Gorkha community, Smt. Hem Prabha Devi from the Koch community, Ajay Kumar Hazarika from the Kalita community, and Ridip Kumar Deka representing the Sarania–Kachari community.”