Six withdraw from Assam’s Kokrajhar polls; Candidates in fray drop from 43 to 36

Six candidates withdrew their nominations from three Assembly constituencies in Kokrajhar district on the last day of withdrawal on March 26, bringing down the total number of contestants to 36.

The withdrawal process concluded at 3 PM.

According to officials, under 1-Gossaigaon LAC, Independent candidate Harkiuliash Basumatary withdrew his candidature, while Arun Kumar Ray (Independent) withdrew from 4-Baokhungri LAC.

In 5-Parbatjhora LAC, four Independent candidates—Prabodh Kumar Brahma, Sajal Kumar Singha, Azad Hussain and Johirul Islam Mandal—also pulled out of the race.

No withdrawals were reported from 2-Dotma (ST) LAC and 3-Kokrajhar (ST) LAC.

With six candidates withdrawing and one nomination rejected during scrutiny, the total number of candidates in the fray in the district has come down from 43 to 36.