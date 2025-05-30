In a swift crackdown, the Guwahati Traffic Police apprehended six youths for performing life-threatening stunts atop a moving car on the elevated corridor bridge near the Brahmaputra.

The shocking act, captured on video, posed a serious threat to public safety and sparked immediate police action.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Pinku Ali (22) of Dharapur, and Md Akib Javed (21), Md Riaz Ahmed (20), Md Ashik Ali (25), Md Akib Ali (21), and Md Sahid Ali (20) — all residents of Garigaon.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicles used for the stunt were rented from travel agencies located in Six Mile and Uzanbazar. Both vehicles have since been seized by the authorities.



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Police have initiated legal action against the individuals under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway to determine if the stunt was part of a social media trend or challenge.

Authorities have urged the public, especially the youth, to refrain from such reckless behavior that endangers not only their lives but also that of other road users.