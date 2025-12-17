Sixth Schedule councils ‘stagnant for decades’, Assam MP presses for 125th amendment

Concern over the long-pending Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill dominated the Rajya Sabha’s Zero Hour on December 17, as United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) MP from Assam, Rwngwra Narzary, called for its immediate passage, warning that tribal self-governance institutions have been left behind for more than seven decades.

Raising the issue, Narzary said the bill, introduced in 2019, has remained stuck in the Upper House for over five years, leaving the Sixth Schedule autonomous councils “stagnant” and depriving tribal communities of their “rightful share of development”.

“The Constitution of India provides a unique provision for tribals to govern themselves,” he said, adding that the Sixth Schedule was meant to protect economic, educational, linguistic and socio-cultural rights, along with land rights and ethnic identity. However, he argued that the promise of self-rule has not been matched by real administrative and financial empowerment.

The Sixth Schedule covers around nine per cent of India’s population and provides for 10 autonomous councils. The first of these — Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills — were set up in Assam in 1951, followed by the United Khasi-Jaintia Autonomous District Council in 1952. Councils were later established in Mizoram during the 1970s, in Tripura in 1985, and in the Bodoland Territorial Area District in 2002.

Narzary pointed out that it was only in 2019, after 68 years, that the Centre undertook a comprehensive review of the functioning of Sixth Schedule councils, leading to the introduction of the 125th Amendment Bill. The proposed law seeks to amend Article 280 and other provisions to strengthen the administrative and financial powers of these bodies.

“This progressive bill aims to augment the administrative and financial powers and functions of the Sixth Schedule Councils, but it is still pending in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Linking the delay to unfulfilled peace commitments, the MP also referred to the 2020 Bodo Accord, noting that it has now “lapsed five years”. Clause 4.3 of the agreement, he said, committed the Centre to amend Article 280 through the 125th Amendment to empower the Bodoland Territorial Council.

“Despite 70 per cent implementation of the 2020 Bodo Accord under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Assam government, several key clauses remain pending,” Narzary said. “Today, the people of Bodoland demand urgent and complete fulfilment without any more delay.”

As the government pushes its ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narzary questioned why institutions meant to safeguard tribal self-governance have remained unchanged. He urged the Centre to carry out “vibrant reforms” through the 2019 amendment to ensure Sixth Schedule councils can function effectively and meet the aspirations of tribal communities.