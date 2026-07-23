Sixth Schedule proposal for plains tribes under Central consideration: Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu

The Assam government on Thursday, July 23 said it cannot specify any timeline for bringing the Autonomous Councils of several plains tribal communities under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution or for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of the state, as both matters are subject to the Central Government and the Parliamentary process.

Replying to a starred question raised by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on the 10th day of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly Budget Session, Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister

Ranoj Pegu informed the House that the proposal to include the Autonomous Councils of the Rabha, Tiwa, Mising, Deori, Sonowal Kachari and Thengal Kachari communities under the Sixth Schedule is currently under the consideration of the Central Government.

"The process of bringing any area under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution is entirely linked to the Central Government and the Parliamentary process. Therefore, the State Government cannot prescribe any specific timeline for its completion," the minister stated.

Responding to a query on financial assistance provided to these Autonomous Councils since 2016, Pegu said the government has furnished detailed council-wise information on annual allocations, administrative expenditure and developmental expenditure in Annexure 'A' attached to the Assembly reply.

On the issue of Scheduled Tribe status, the minister said the state government is similarly unable to indicate any timeframe for granting ST status to the Moran, Motok, Tai Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes communities, as the matter also rests with the Central Government and requires Parliamentary approval.

The minister further informed the House that no proposal is currently under consideration to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the Kalita and Nath Yogi communities.

However, he said the Assam government has already forwarded a proposal to the Central Government seeking the inclusion of the Modahi community in the list of Plains Scheduled Tribes through Letter ECF No. 232944/34 dated January 10, 2024.