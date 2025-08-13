Skeleton found does not belong to missing Assam doctor Dr Debanjib Sharmah, family confirms after DNA report

The family of missing dentist Dr Debanjib Sharmah, who disappeared from Tulow Resort, Wakro, on May 31, has confirmed that DNA samples from skeletal remains recovered from the Lohit River do not match him. The confirmation, based on results from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) as conveyed to the police, aligns with the family’s consistent stance that it was “highly improbable” for Dr. Sharmah to have gone near the dangerous river, given his cautious nature and safety record.



Despite assurances of a “360-degree investigation” and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the family says the case is now effectively back to square one nearly 75 days after his disappearance.



“Although the police maintain—even now—that the investigation has been ongoing after nearly 75 days, what confidence does that statement give in the absence of any result or lead? We are not against the police or any authority, but if we are not getting support or results, we have the right to speak out.”

The family alleges that active investigation into other leads virtually stopped for nearly two months while focus remained solely on the skeleton, raising fears that crucial evidence may have been lost.



“How can a person vanish into thin air without his phone, wallet, bike, or even proper shoes all left at the hotel and later recovered by the police? The drowning theory, which we refuted from Day 1, now stands unsubstantiated,” a family source said. “Repeated appeals for intervention to the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, as well as other political leaders, have gone unanswered.”

“This is a case of sham investigation and a disturbing lack of sensitivity towards a human life. But we will not give up,” added another family member.

Case Timeline: Nearly 75 days on, case back to square one

• May 31 – Goes missing from Tulow Resort, Wakro.

• June 23 – Skeletal remains found ~20 km away in the Lohit River.

• June 28 – DNA sample taken from daughter; mother’s sample not collected.

• July 12 – Wife’s DNA sample collected independently by the family.

• August 12 – Police inform family that FSL DNA results do not match Dr. Sharmah