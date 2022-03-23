Following the controversy of Congress making an alliance with AIUDF and secured the support of Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for one of the two Upper House seats in Assam, Minister Pijush Hazarika stated that AIUDF has established a name in politics.

But before the election, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has referred Badruddin Ajmal as a communist and stated Raijar dal would not match the AIUDF. But later they made an alliance and fought an election together and also after five months, they broke the alliance.

“We will win the Election. Even Congress’s top leaders doesn't want Ripun Bora to win as Rajya Sabha member. They will definitely vote for us. I am confident that on the 31st, the results will come out and we will win by two seats. Nowadays any person can be the leader of the Congress”, stated Pijush Hazarika while talking to the media.

The Minister further added that even Congress is confused about their lobbies. He claimed that BJP will win both the seats in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.