An endangered Slow Loris, locally known as 'Lazuki Bandor', was rescued from a residential area in Ledo, falling under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency, on Sunday, June 8 morning.

The primate was discovered at the residence of Kishore Chetry, a local resident of the Hamukjaan area, who reportedly found the animal in or near his property and promptly informed authorities. The Slow Loris is a nocturnal, tree-dwelling species known for its distinct wide eyes and slow movements and is listed as endangered due to habitat loss and illegal wildlife trade.

Upon receiving the tip-off, a rapid response team from the Ledo Beat Forest Office, under the jurisdiction of the Digboi Forest Division, reached the site. Forest officials carried out a safe and careful rescue, ensuring the animal was not harmed during the operation.

Forest department sources confirmed that the animal appeared to be in good health and will undergo a short-term health observation. Following this, it will be rehabilitated and released back into a suitable forest habitat in accordance with wildlife protection protocols.

The Slow Loris is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, making it illegal to hunt, capture, or keep them in captivity without permission. Conservationists have praised the swift action of both the local resident and the forest department, stating that increased awareness among the public is crucial for the survival of endangered species.

This rescue comes amid growing concerns about the encroachment of forest habitats and the increasing interaction between wildlife and human settlements in the region.

Authorities have urged the public to report any sightings of wild or endangered species to the forest department and to refrain from attempting to handle or harm them.