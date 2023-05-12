The tardy pace of construction of the National Highways in Assam has again come to the fore following repetitive delays in the proposed completion date.

Earlier in 2018 also owing to the slow progress of the four-laning work of national highways, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) was forced to serve notice to two construction companies.

However, as per the latest statistics of the ongoing four-lane project status as on April 30, 2023, the dream of PM Modi to connect every nook and corner remains a distant dream.

Here is the status of the below-mentioned project work which is currently been conceived at a snail's pace:

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning photos of 61.8 km long section of NH-6 between Jorabat-Shillong, all you need to know

Numaligarh to Jorhat (39.7-km): 92.08 per cent work done.

Original schedule completion date: 21.5.2018

Likely date of completion: 31.6.2023

Jorhat to Jhanji (37.8-km): 32.13 per cent work done.

Original schedule completion date: 6.6.2023

Likely date of completion: 15.11.2023

Jhanji to Demow (44 km) 19.41 per cent of work done.

Original schedule completion date: 21.3.2024

Likely date of completion: 21.3.2024



Demow to Moran Bypass End (26.9-km) 2.05 per cent work done.

Original schedule completion date: 21.7.2024

Likely date of completion: 21.7.2024

Moran Bypass End to Bogibeel Junction Lepetkata Dibrugarh (19.1-km) 65.29 per cent work done.

Original schedule completion date: 4.12.2021

Likely date of completion: 31.6.2023

Four - Lane project status (as of 30-04-2023)

It is to be mentioned here that the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will develop the National Highway-17 in Lower Assam on the south bank of the river Brahmaputra by converting several stretches into four-lane roads.

Initially, two stretches of NH-17 will be made four-lane at an estimated cost of Rs 1,568.1 crore.

