The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts. Candidates can check their results at assam.gov.in.

The results may also be shared later at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and slrcg4.sebaonline.org. The ADRE Grade 3 recruitment exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase, for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts, was held on September 15, while the test for graduate and HSLC driver posts took place on September 29.

For Grade 4 posts, the examination for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 level positions was held on October 27.

Ahead of the result announcement, the SLRC released provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates. The commission stated that objections found valid would lead to revisions in the final answer key, and fees collected for accepted objections would be refunded.

ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates:

Check SLRC cut-off marks for Grade 4 posts: Click here

Check SLRC cut-off marks for Grade 3 posts: Click here

Check Grade 3, Paper 5 exam results (for HSLC or Class 10-level driver posts): Click here

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for further details regarding their results and the next steps in the recruitment process.