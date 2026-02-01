Smaller cities in Assam set to gain from Budget’s infrastructure push

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in Assam are expected to benefit from the Union Budget 2026–27, which places a strong emphasis on expanding infrastructure and basic urban amenities beyond major metropolitan centres, officials said on Saturday.

The Budget underscores the need to strengthen smaller cities and temple towns through improved roads, housing, public transport and civic facilities. Officials said this focus is significant for Assam, where economic activity and population growth are increasingly concentrated in mid-sized towns rather than large urban hubs.

The continued thrust on micro, small and medium enterprises is also expected to support these urban centres. Assam has a wide base of MSMEs operating in trade, services, agro-based industries and small manufacturing, many of which are located in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

For the northeastern region, the Budget has outlined a separate set of proposals aimed at improving regional infrastructure and services. These include the introduction of 4,000 electric buses across the eastern and northeastern states, a move expected to strengthen public transport systems in smaller cities while promoting cleaner mobility.

Tourism development has also been highlighted, with a proposal to set up a Buddhist Circuit covering Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The scheme will focus on preserving temples and monasteries, improving connectivity and upgrading facilities for pilgrims and visitors, which officials said could generate economic activity in smaller towns along the circuit.

In addition, the Budget has proposed upgrading the National Mental Health Institute in Tezpur as a Regional Apex Institution, a move expected to enhance healthcare infrastructure and specialised mental health services in Assam.

Officials said the combined focus on urban infrastructure, MSMEs, transport and tourism could help accelerate more balanced development across Assam’s smaller cities in the coming years.