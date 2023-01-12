In several major decisions taken with respect to tourism and skill sector in the weekly cabinet held today, January 12, presided by Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, the cabinet will be installing smart meters that will additionally help in creating new employment opportunities in the state.

The smart meters will be installed in 44 lakh people's homes. With this digital pre-paid system will also follow thereafter.



Cabinet has approved this initiative along with the budget allocated. 5,000 people will be employed to install smart meters.

In a boost to the river tourism sector, the cabinet is mulling to start a river cruise service in Guwahati that will connect five places respectively.

Ferry services will connect Kamakhya, Ashwatthaka, Umananda and Daul Gobinda.

In Mission Bashundhara, the application deadline has been extended to March 31 instead of January 10.

After passing 8th standard, those with technical education will get the equivalent of matriculation-high secondary.

In a major decision with respect to the Department of Skills, Employment and Entrepreneurship students on passing 8th standard and 2 year III course will be at par with HSLC. Additionally, on passing 10th standard and 2 year ITI course will be equivalent to HS.

The Chief Minister also directed to take steps to constitute a Board for Technical Education within 2 months. By which in the coming days, if one studies the above two ITI courses (1,2 respectively) and pass, the students will get the status of HSLC and HS pass.



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