SME Fund Raising Conclave held in Guwahati to boost northeast enterprises

BSE Limited, in collaboration with Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Association of Investment Bankers of India and Horizon Management Private Limited, organised an SME Fund Raising Conclave in Guwahati aimed at creating awareness among small and medium enterprises about opportunities in capital markets.

The conclave, initiated under the guidance of Securities and Exchange Board of India, focused on helping SMEs understand fundraising through stock market platforms, regulatory compliance, and the process of launching SME Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

Chief General Manager of SEBI, Deep Mani Shah, attended the programme as the chief guest and highlighted the importance of strengthening the SME ecosystem through transparent regulations and investor confidence.

The event featured panel discussions and interactions involving senior representatives from BSE, ICSI, AIBI and investment banking professionals, who shared insights on market readiness, due diligence, governance standards, and listing procedures for SMEs.

Speaking during the conclave, Radha Kirthivasan, Head of Listing and SME at BSE, said the Northeast possesses strong entrepreneurial potential and stressed the importance of helping regional enterprises access growth capital through the SME exchange platform.

ICSI President CS Pawan G Chandak stated that the initiative reflected a collective effort to strengthen the SME fundraising ecosystem through better governance, compliance and transparency.

AIBI Chief Executive Officer Dr. Milind Dalvi said the conclave reflected the growing entrepreneurial momentum in the Northeast and would help improve access to funding opportunities and investor engagement for emerging businesses in the region.

Rajesh Sharma, President of Investment Banking at HMPL, said such collaborative initiatives would play a key role in connecting promising enterprises with investors and supporting inclusive economic growth.

The programme brought together investment bankers, company secretaries, SME promoters, policymakers and finance professionals, highlighting increasing interest in integrating Northeast enterprises into India’s broader capital market ecosystem.

India’s MSME sector currently includes more than seven crore registered enterprises and remains a major contributor to employment generation and economic growth across the country.