Guwahati cricket fans can now cruise to the Barsapara Stadium with ease, just in time for IPL fever as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to inaugurate a brand-new road today, March 8, connecting NH-27 to Cycle Factory via Barsapara Stadium.

This much-needed connectivity upgrade will ensure hassle-free travel for fans heading to the stadium, especially with IPL matches just around the corner.

With Guwahati hosting high-profile games, the new route is expected to ease congestion and improve access to one of the city's key sporting venues.

So, whether you're cheering for Rajasthan Royals or just soaking in the electrifying atmosphere, your journey to the stadium just got smoother.



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Meanwhile, tickets for the highly anticipated IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at Guwahati's ACA Cricket Stadium went on sale from March 1.

The staggered ticket release begins at 10 am for Super Royals Elite members, who can purchase up to two tickets at any stand. Super Royals fans gain access at 10:30 am, followed by pre-registered spectators at noon. General public sales begin at 4 pm.

Prices start from Rs 1,600, with tickets available exclusively online.

Rajasthan Royals has designated Guwahati as their home venue for the early phase of IPL 2025. The franchise will play two-night matches at ACA Stadium: first against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, followed by Chennai Super Kings on March 30.

The Royals begin their IPL 2025 campaign away against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.