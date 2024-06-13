In a significant crackdown on illegal smuggling, the Assam Excise Department seized Arunachali liquor worth approximately Rs 6 lakh during an intensified excise drive at the Assam-Arunachal border in Sonitpur district. The raid took place at the 12-mile mark of the border and led to the arrest of one trafficker.

Acting on a tip-off, the excise team intercepted a vehicle, bearing the registration number AS-32-A-4373, which was transporting the illicit liquor from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam. The department successfully chased down the vehicle and seized the contraband.

Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the smuggling network.