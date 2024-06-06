In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trade, the Dilai police apprehended two smugglers in Bokajan with a staggering cache of intoxicating Yaba tablets, valued at a whopping Rs 8 crore.

The operation, which unfolded under the cover of night, saw law enforcement intercepting a vehicle suspected of trafficking illicit substances.

According to official reports, a total of 40,000 Yaba tablets were seized during the meticulously executed Naka raid conducted by the Dilai police.

The apprehension unfolded as an alternate bearing the registration AS-14-E-9137, purportedly traveling from Dimapur to Hojai, was flagged for inspection.

Upon closer scrutiny, it was discovered that the contraband was ingeniously concealed within the engine compartment of the vehicle, highlighting the sophisticated methods employed by the smugglers to evade detection.

Subsequent investigations led to the identification and arrest of the individuals involved in the illicit operation.

The two suspects, identified as Islam Uddin and Mujiba Begum, were taken into custody in Hojai, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in the region.

The authorities have commended the diligence and swift action of the Dilai police in intercepting the illegal consignment and preventing its distribution into the community.