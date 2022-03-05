Enormous dispatches of tobacco items were seized by Income Tax department officials at the Guwahati Railway Station.

The Income Tax Office on Friday 4 March seized all the carried tobacco items.

Concurring to reports, the authorities from the Income Tax Office of Assam conducted a sudden raid at the railway station.

While conducting the search operation, the officials got to know that there are many consignments of illegal tobacco items brought from other states of India.

Around 2,200 illegal tremendous 'Ghutka' cartons (boxes) were seized which were found in 3 distinctive compartments of the train.

The seized things comprised of diverse assortments of tobacco items in colossal amounts that belong to various brands.

The seized Ghutka item comprises of tobacco such as 'Bimal Dish Masala', 'Rajnigandha', Jarda' and 'Shikhar.

This huge dispatch was purportedly transported and brought to Assam's Guwahati city from the national capital Delhi.

The smuggled things of different tobacco brands were being moved without any substantial payment of charges and without suitable documents.

In the interim, "no arrest" has been made till now in connection to the illicit exchange of tobacco and in association with the seized items in Guwahati Railroad station.

An investigation has been started to discover the individual behind the unlawful tobacco carrying within the state.

It may be said that most tobacco products are said to be prohibited within the state but the reality is distinctive as such items are still sold in numerous regions.

In spite of the ban put on it the sale of tobacco proceeds over Assam without much consideration from the organization and other officials.

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