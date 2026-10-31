Snatcher targets elderly woman in Assam's Sualkuchi, flees with gold chain
A snatcher allegedly stole a gold chain from elderly woman Basanti Baishya in Sualkuchi. The incident has triggered concern among local residents, while police action remains unclear.
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Story highlights
- Victim Basanti Baishya was wearing the jewellery during the incident
- The stolen ornament reportedly weighed approximately one tola, available information showed
- Local residents expressed concern after learning about the reported theft
An elderly woman was allegedly robbed of her gold chain by a snatcher in Assam’s Sualkuchi, triggering concern among local residents.
The victim, identified as Basanti Baishya, was reportedly wearing the chain when the accused snatched it from her neck and fled.
The stolen gold chain weighed approximately one tola, according to the information available.
Further details regarding the incident and any police action were not immediately available.
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