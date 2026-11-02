Protecting soil, restoring degraded landscapes and strengthening ecological resilience are critical to securing the future of the Eastern Himalayan region, Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta said on Monday, November 2 calling for a shift towards sustainable land and water management practices.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 14th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum at Gauhati University, Mahanta highlighted the vulnerability of fertile soil to erosion and the long-term consequences of environmental degradation.

"Nature takes hundreds of years to create a layer of fertile soil, yet a single spell of heavy rainfall can wash it away," he said, underlining the need to prioritise soil conservation and ecological restoration.

Mahanta stressed that sustainable development must go beyond conventional approaches and focus on restoring degraded landscapes, improving soil health and strengthening the ability of ecosystems to withstand environmental pressures.

He also called for agricultural practices that not only ensure food production but also conserve water, protect soil and support the restoration of natural ecosystems.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of hills, forests, agricultural land, wetlands and rivers, the Gauhati University VC said environmental degradation in one part of the landscape could have consequences across the wider river basin.

He pointed out that soil erosion in the hills directly affects downstream rivers, agricultural fields and communities. Referring to recurring floods in Dhemaji, Barpeta and Majuli, he emphasised the importance of integrated management of land and water resources.

Nearly 40 per cent of Assam's geographical area is vulnerable to floods, making ecological conservation and sustainable land management particularly important for the state.

Mahanta also highlighted the role of traditional knowledge and indigenous practices in environmental conservation, citing the Apatani community's centuries-old 'Aji-Ni' integrated rice-fish farming system in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, and the nearly 500-year-old 'Zabo' water management system in Nagaland's Phek district.

He said such traditional practices offer valuable lessons in water conservation, maintaining soil fertility and preventing erosion. He also cited Gauhati University's campus as an example of biodiversity conservation.

Assam Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dipjyoti Rajkhowa also stressed the need to prioritise ecological restoration in the Northeast and the Himalayan region amid the growing challenges posed by climate change.

"At a time when we are confronting the crisis of climate change, the Northeast and the entire Himalayan region require not just conservation but restoration. It is our responsibility to restore ecological balance through sustainable and regenerative land management practices, because protecting the Himalaya means securing our future," he said.

The inaugural session also featured addresses by Adrit Mishra, Chief Operating Officer of Tata Starbucks India; Dr Meg Lowman, founder of the Tree Foundation; and Vaswatii Sarmah Barthakur, Head of Regional Strategy and Ecosystem at TSAT. They shared their perspectives on environmental challenges and emerging opportunities in the Eastern Himalayan region.

A key highlight of the forum was the release of Wild Plants of Assam-I: A Pictorial Guide, authored by Dr Jintu Sharma, Dr Dipankar Bora and Niku Das. The publication documents the botanical diversity of Assam.

The event also brought together scientists, researchers, policymakers, industry representatives and other experts for discussions with Mahanta and Ranjit Barthakur, founder and president of the Balipara Foundation.

The interaction focused on institutional collaboration, academic excellence, research advancement, innovation and greater industry participation in addressing environmental challenges.

The day-long forum witnessed participation from India, Japan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, the United States and New Zealand, along with nearly 1,000 students from across the Northeast.

Several sessions, including 'Building a Roadmap for Regenerative Landscapes in the Eastern Himalaya' and 'Regenerating the Land: Case Stories from the Field', brought together scientific research and experiences from the ground.

Discussions examined environmental challenges, natural disasters and their regional and global implications, with participants emphasising the need for science-led research, institutional collaboration and effective approaches to sustainable land management and ecological restoration.

The forum highlighted the growing importance of combining scientific research, traditional ecological knowledge and community participation to protect the Eastern Himalaya and strengthen the region's environmental resilience.