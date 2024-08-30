A low-cost solar fence has dramatically improved paddy harvests for farmers in Gosaihat village near Mirza, Assam. The fence, installed in November 2023, protected three hectares of cropland from wild elephant depredation.

The community-managed project, supported by conservation organisations Aaranyak and WWF, with funding from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, has proven highly effective. Farmers harvested 90% of their crop last season, a stark contrast to previous years when elephant herds routinely devastated standing crops.

Anjan Baruah, an Aaranyak official and solar fence expert, highlighted the fence's impact: "Previously, farmers could hardly harvest anything due to wild elephant attacks."

The success has prompted farmers to expand coverage. In August 2024, they reinstalled the fence to protect 10 hectares of previously unused land. Local farmer Sukleswar Boro, who stores the equipment between seasons, noted the community's growing confidence in the technology.

Importantly, the fence design includes gaps to allow for elephant movement, promoting coexistence between farmers and wildlife. The project demonstrates a promising, low-cost solution to human-elephant conflict in agricultural areas.

As harvest season approaches, farmers are optimistic about achieving a 100% crop yield. This innovative approach not only boosts agricultural income but also fosters a more harmonious relationship between local communities and wild elephants in the region. (With inputs from ANI)