Solar-powered batteries worth nearly Rs 1 lakh stolen in Assam's Nalbari

Thieves targeted the Suradi Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Nalbari district, stealing eight solar-powered batteries from the health centre, which relies on solar energy due to the lack of a line connection. The incident has sparked widespread reactions across the Surat region.

A health centre official has lodged an FIR regarding the theft. The health department had installed the solar-powered lines to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the facility. The theft of these crucial batteries has significantly impacted the health centre's operations.

Incidents of burglaries are becoming increasingly common in different parts of the state, and this latest incident underscores the growing concern over security in public health facilities. The local community and officials are urging for increased vigilance and improved security measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.