Assam Hindu body, Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) organised a blood donation camp at Nazira Natya Mandir in Sivsagar district recently, a move aimed at expressing solidarity with Indian soldiers engaged in Operation Sindoor. The initiative also aimed to boost national morale during ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

KSP president Satya Ranjan Borah, addressing the gathering, described soldiers as “another form of God” who are continuously defending the nation and ensuring peace for its citizens. “We may not be on the battlefield, but through this blood donation camp, we aim to stand with our protectors,” Borah said.

The event was held in collaboration with Ratnagarbha Tezaswini Foundation and the Sivsagar Civil Hospital. Borah expressed hope that the donated blood units would reach soldiers in need. He added, “This is just the beginning. We plan to expand this campaign across the state.”

Borah also made an emotional appeal to citizens: “While donating blood, I felt as though I was directly serving God. It was a deeply emotional and satisfying moment. Every Indian must contribute to nation-building in whatever way possible.”

Reiterating his condemnation of terrorism, Borah demanded that India take necessary steps to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He also referred to a controversial statement he made recently at a press conference at the Dispur Press Club, where he issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Islamic scholars to “prove the purity of the Quran.” According to Borah, no scholar has responded, and he has sent formal letters to various Islamic organisations. If no clarification is received, he said he would approach the High Court.

While the blood donation initiative received support from local communities, Borah's remarks on religious texts are likely to spark debate and legal scrutiny.