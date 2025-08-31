Son of the Soil Awards 2025 to honour Assam’s emerging achievers

Care Luit has announced the 2025 edition of the Son of the Soil Awards, an initiative that recognises young achievers from Assam who are shaping the state’s future through their work in diverse fields.

First introduced in 2016, the awards have become a platform for highlighting resilience, innovation, and excellence among professionals, entrepreneurs, artists, sportspersons, and media personalities.

This year’s honours will be presented across five categories — Emerging Public/Private Professional, Emerging Entrepreneur, Emerging Media Person, Emerging Sportsperson, and Emerging Artist (Art & Culture).

Nominations are open until September 30, 2025, for individuals aged between 21 and 40. Submissions will be reviewed by a jury based on significant projects, measurable outcomes, and contributions made between July 2023 and June 2025.

The award ceremony is scheduled for November 15, 2025, in Tezpur, where Assam’s young trailblazers will be recognised for their achievements and impact.