The song PARINDA, on women strengthening by Mayuri Rajbonshi R, was released on 8th March on International Women’s day at Mahabahu Brahmaputra Heritage Centre at 6 pm.

The direction and cinematography are done by famous cinematographer Parasher Baruah.

The tune is composed & penned by Mayuri herself with the music created by Bollywood vocalist Raaj J Konwar.

The event was graced by popular actors Barsha Rani Bishaya, Vocalist Anindita Paul, Dr. Reema Das Mallik, Anurita Hazarika (North East Organize), and numerous well-wishers supporting the cause.

The event too included a photo exhibition by Parasher Baruah and an establishment work of art of a tremendous wing outlined and conceptualized by Mayuri.

The tune Parinda is an activity by Mayuri Rajbonshi R. to raise mindfulness among women to remind them, how solid they are to rise over any misfortune with their inward quality and self-belief.

Mayuri’s melody ‘Parinda’ talks about the stories of different women braving the chances to chase their dreams. It's a story of each woman who has overcome impediments, societal weights, trials, and tribulations to stand out and sparkle.

When roads appear out of line and hazy they are challenged to construct one for themselves rather than reviling their destiny.

The main characters played in the music video of “Parinda: are Adira Rajbaruah & Mahira Rajbaruah, Chetana Das, Arati Baruah, Anindita Das Nath, Bhabishya Nath And Bagmita Chabra.

Being a woman with a “never giving up” attitude Mayuri wants to convey the message that women should never give up on their dreams, desires, and goals; due to unlimited duties and expectations from their environment/ society.

Through the song Parinda, Mayuri wants to remind everyone that they have got their wings intact, ready to rise above any adversity with their inner strength, self-belief, and breaking the shackles of the past and rise like the phoenix to reach glory. To chase their dreams and win this world, the only thing they need to do is to take the first leap fearlessly and FLY.

Mayuri is a Social Research Consultant/Author/ Professional singer-composer/live portrait artist and a women empowerment enthusiast based in Mumbai.

From the last 17 years, she has been working towards transforming the lives of marginalized women and children groups ( like tribal women, women living in slums, street children, slum children, children of Commercial sex workers, and many more through livelihood and sustainable development programs).

She has represented India many times to present her research papers based on her research works on various social issues.

The recent book she has authored is based on her research on Intellectual disability named "Impact Assessment of Om creations Trust" published in Research Gate, America.

Being a live portrait artist at Guwahati Heritage Centre (every weekend) now she is titled as "Artist under the mango tree" by the GMDA.

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