Several Sonowal Kachari national organisations on Wednesday, November 18 extended their collective support to the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) elections, scheduled for November 30, and appealed to members of the community to participate actively in the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh, representatives of the organisations said the elections would be held across 32 council constituencies in Assam. They also announced that candidates would contest the polls independently, without the backing of any political party.

The organisations said the election process had been delayed after the tenure of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council expired in 2024. The elections were not conducted within the stipulated period, leading to protests and repeated demands from various Sonowal Kachari organisations for the timely conduct of polls.

Following nearly two years of delay and sustained demands from community organisations, the state government has now initiated the process of holding the elections, they said.

The organisations reiterated their support for the electoral process and urged all members of the Sonowal Kachari community to exercise their voting rights and ensure active participation in the council elections.

The November 30 polls are expected to determine the next elected leadership of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council.