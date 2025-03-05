Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for a 37-bed patient care cabin facility at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, on March 4.

The cabin block in the four-storied building will be developed at an investment of Rs 8.89 crore, to be supported by Oil India Ltd (OIL) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, "AMCH Dibrugarh, Northeast India's pioneering medical college, has long been the backbone of healthcare in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and beyond."

"As demand surges for affordable and high-quality treatment, a new facility in Assam emerges as a promise to redefine specialised care for the region, he said.

Addressing AMCH students, Sonowal said: "As the future caregivers of humanity, you hold the power to heal and transform lives. We wish you the best health and a sound mind, for with these strengths, your contribution to nation-building and improving lives will be even more meaningful."