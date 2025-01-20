South Korean business leaders expressed significant interest in investment opportunities in Assam during Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to Seoul on Monday. Over 140 business leaders attended the Advantage Assam roadshow, highlighting growing economic ties between the Indian state and South Korea.

CM Sarma engaged with potential investors, emphasising Assam's strategic position as a gateway to Southeast Asia and its role in India's fast-growing economy. The roadshow, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in South Korea, marked the first stop of his five-day diplomatic mission to East Asia.

"The Korean business community was buoyed by India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy," Sarma said at the event. He highlighted unique market access opportunities that Assam offers to international investors.

The Chief Minister's visit, which includes stops in both Seoul and Tokyo, aims to showcase 'Advantage Assam 2' - the state's investment promotion initiative. This diplomatic mission aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy, which seeks to strengthen India's economic and strategic relationships with East Asian nations.

Sarma will continue his journey to Tokyo, where he plans to meet with Japanese business leaders and potential investors to further expand Assam's international economic partnerships.