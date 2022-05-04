Tamulpur: Bishwajit Daimary, the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, was seen singing during the 61st Bodo Sahitya Sabha's cultural event in Tamulpur district. The melodies of Biswajit Daimary delighted the audience.

"Life is meaningless without music." We enjoy music because it entertains and relaxes us. I'm not a singer, but when the situation calls for it, we all sing together. As it is a cultural evening today . I sang a handful of songs, keeping everyone's demands in mind", the speaker noted while talking to the media.

Amidst much enthusiasm and months of preparation, the 61st session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha Kicked off Today, May 2 at Gwjwn Phwthar in Kasubari. A festive atmosphere prevailed in Tamulpur with the presence of people from different ethnic groups thronging the venue.