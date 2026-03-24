Speaker Om Birla accepts Pradyut Bordoloi’s resignation as Assam MP

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on March 24 accepted the resignation of Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi, days after the two-term parliamentarian quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state Assembly elections.

The resignation has been accepted with effect from March 20, according to an official communication. Bordoloi had resigned from the Congress on March 17 and formally joined the BJP the following day, marking a significant political shift in Assam’s pre-election landscape.

The BJP moved quickly to field Bordoloi from the high-profile Dispur constituency, announcing his candidature as part of its first list of 88 nominees. Dispur, which houses the state’s administrative headquarters, is expected to witness a closely watched contest.

Responding to his selection, Bordoloi expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership and said he had not sought any position while joining the party. He said his decision was driven by a desire to take on a more meaningful role in public life.

“I did not ask anything from the BJP when I decided to join… what I needed was a platform to work and play a more meaningful role,” he told reporters.

Highlighting his political background, Bordoloi noted that he has served as a legislator four times and held ministerial responsibilities for around 15 years under the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government in Assam. He later represented the Nagaon constituency in the Lok Sabha for two consecutive terms.

He also signalled his willingness to work with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, recalling their earlier association in government. Bordoloi described the partnership as effective in advancing development and addressing insurgency-related challenges, and said he would welcome the opportunity to collaborate again.

On his prospects in Dispur, he said he would approach voters “with a lot of humility” and seek their trust as a BJP candidate. Job creation and improving living standards would be central to his campaign, he added, while backing the state government’s development agenda.

Elections to all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting set for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India. The BJP has already indicated its intent to retain key strongholds, with Sarma set to contest from Jalukbari.