In a notice dispatched by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, stated that the Centre has notified all state governments to withdraw incentives/special allowances granted to All India Services (AIS) officers working in the Northeast region through letters and timely notices issued by the department to be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The list of special allowances and incentives granted to the officers are Additional monetary incentive to All India Service officers belonging to the North-East cadres granted in the year 2009, Service conditions of AIS officers working in North-East-Post Retirement Housing granted in the year 2007 and incentive of reimbursement of payable income tax to Tribal All India Service officers belonging to the North-East Cadres while on central deputation granted in the year 2009.

Several serving senior civil service officers have expressed resentment over this decision. "The government has arbitrarily made this decision, without any consultative process. It's like changing the terms of agreement based on which an officer joined the service. It's not a huge cost on the exchequer but will send the personal finances of officers working in remote areas haywire," says a top secretary serving in a northeastern state.

AIS branch deals only with appointment by promotion of State Civil Service (SCS)/State Police Service (SPS)/State Forest Service (SFS) Officers to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS)/Indian Police Service (IPS)/Indian Forest Service (IFS) respectively and appointment by Selection of Non-State Civil Services (NSCS) Officers to the IAS.