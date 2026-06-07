Special Assam TET 2026 for LP and UP Levels scheduled on June 28, admit cards available from June 12

The written examination for the Special Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 for Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) levels will be conducted on June 28, 2026 (Sunday), according to an official notification issued by the authorities.

The examination will be held for candidates belonging to the Bodo, Garo, Manipuri and Hmar mediums. Authorities have announced that admit cards for the examination will be available for download from June 12, 2026, from 11:00 AM onwards through the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Candidates will be required to log in using their application number and password generated during the online application process to access and download their admit cards.

As per the notification, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity card to the examination centre. Acceptable identity proofs include Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence and voter identity card.

Candidates belonging to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category have been directed to produce a valid certificate issued by the competent authority or the District Commissioner. Authorities have advised such candidates to arrange the required documents well in advance of the examination date.

Strict restrictions have been imposed on items permitted inside the examination hall. Mobile phones, including those in switched-off mode, and all electronic gadgets such as smart watches, digital watches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, calculators, pen drives and other storage devices will be prohibited. Officials have clarified that no facility will be available at examination centres for the safekeeping of prohibited items.

Only essential articles will be allowed inside the examination hall. These include the admit card, identity proof, blue or black ballpoint pen, pencil, scale, eraser, a transparent water bottle without labels, one handkerchief, and limited personal belongings such as a debit or credit card and a small amount of cash.

Candidates have been urged to carefully read and comply with all instructions printed on the admit card to ensure a smooth examination process and avoid any inconvenience on the day of the test.

For technical assistance related to the examination process, candidates may contact the toll-free helpline number 8042303631 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM on working days.