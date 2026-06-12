Special court to hear bail pleas of Zubeen Garg’s former bodyguards in disproportionate assets case

A special court is set to hear the bail applications of Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora on June 12 in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The two former bodyguards of late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg had approached the court seeking bail after a case related to alleged possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income was registered by the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell.

The matter will be heard before a Special Judge's Court.

Notably, the duo had earlier moved the Special Fast-Track Court for bail, but their applications were rejected. Following the rejection, Bora and Baishya filed fresh bail petitions before the special court.

The disproportionate assets case was registered by the CM Vigilance, and investigations into the allegations are currently underway.

The court's decision on the bail pleas is expected later after the hearing.